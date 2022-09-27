Hyderabad: Two women try to vandalise idols, kin says they have schizophrenia

Two burga-clad women reportedly tried to vandalise idols of Goddess Durga and Mother Mary in Hyderabad's Khairatabad area. Police said the women's family member has said they suffer from mental health issues and the same would be looked into. An investigation is underway.

According to reports, the two women first went to a Durga puja pandal where one of them was seen trying to damaging the idol with spanners, but devotees managed to stop them. They then went to a church where they made a similar attempt on a statue of Mother Mary. Failing in their bid their as well, they headed towards a Hanuman temple. It was then that they were handed over to police.

Hyderabad's Central Zone DCP MR Chandra said the two women belong to a family of four who had returned from Jeddah in 2018.

"They're mentally unwell and have psychological issues. They returned from Jeddah in 2018 and were facing this since then. They have a brother, he's here," the DCP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nampally MLA JH Meraj said the women were handed over to police, adding that he requested the commissioner to hold a detailed inquiry.

Soon after, the women's brothers issued an apology and said that while his mother and sister have schizophrenia and his brother has paranoid schizophrenia. "I have not met my sisters yet, but I've heard what happened so I've come down. My mother and sisters have schizophrenia and my brother has paranoid schizophrenia. They've never done that. I'm very sorry. They're getting treatment at a hospital. I've to continue looking into this," the man, Asimduddin, was quoted as saying.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of IPC, officers said.

“Now, we'll record all statements. Since the women's brother said they have a mental issue, we will refer them to a government hospital and will then produce them before the magistrate. It's up to the magistrate to take a call,” the DCP added.

(With inputs from agencies)

