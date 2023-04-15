‘I agree, but...’: PM Modi on 10 reasons to visit Kashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed his Lok Sabha constituency- Varanasi- once again as he said that the number of reasons to visit the prominent religious city in Uttar Pradesh go well beyond 10. The prime minister also added the ancient city will “mesmerise” everyone who will visit it. A boat ride in the river Ganga is one of the reasons to visit the holy city of Varanasi. (Twitter )

“I agree but I’ll also add that the number of reasons go well beyond 10. Kashi awaits everyone and it will mesmerise all those who visit,” wrote Modi while sharing a tweet that listed “10 reasons why you must visit Kashi at least once in your life.”

The twitter thread listed the following 10 reasons to visit Kashi:

1. Shree Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirling

2. Ganga Aarti

3. Ganga Ghats

4. Ganga Snan

5. Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir

6. Boat Ride in Ganga River

7. Kashi ka Chaat

8. Godowlia ka Meetha Paan

9. Malaiyo

10. Kullad Chai

Users on the microblogging site commented their experiences of visiting the spiritual city while sharing their pictures.

“Older than history, older than tradition, older even than legend. One of the oldest surviving cities of the world. Mahadev ki Nagri , Our Kashi,” wrote one.

“Kashi does mesmerize everyone who visits it. It a city whose impact is deep. Be it the energy of God Vishwanath, the compassion of Ma Annapoorani, the powerful Ganges- this city vibes. Always happy (and eager) to go to Kashi,” said another.

“Absolutely. There is something powerful which pulled me twice to the Shree Kashi Vishwanath Dham in the last six months. And in Banaras, one can feel the peace in chaos!” shared someone else.

PM Modi visited Varanasi on March 24 where he laid the foundation stones, including that of India's first urban ropeway, and inaugurated 28 development projects worth over ₹1,780 crore.