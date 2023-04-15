‘Lovely…’ : PM Modi exalts enthusiasm ahead of Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the flagging off of the special train from Madurai carrying the first batch of the Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam. Calling it “one of the most anticipated events,” the PM said, “On the special occasion of Puthandu, a special journey commenced from Madurai to Veraval. The #STSangamam is one of the most anticipated events and has created a very positive atmosphere.” PM Narendra Modi(PTI)

“Puthandu” in the local language is the Tamil New Year. The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam is an attempt to highlight and rejuvenate the ties between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. There is a large presence of the Saurashtra Tamil community living in the southern state.

The Prime Minister further retweeted one of a series of tweets put out by the ST Sangamam in its official handle and said, “Lovely! The enthusiasm towards #STSangamam is clearly building.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inaugural ceremony of the two-week long 'Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam' event on April 17 at Somnath in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district. Various events will also be held under this initiative.

(With inputs from PTI)