Puthandu, also known as Puthuvarudam, marks the Tamil New Year and it is the first day of the Tamil calendar or the first day of the Chithirai month that is celebrated as Puthandu by the people of Tamil Nadu. Celebrated as the Tamil New Year, the day holds a lot of importance and significance and in some parts of Tamil Nadu, a special dish called 'Mangai Pachadi' is prepared on Puthandu. Puthandu 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration of Tamil New Year (Photo by Twitter/Sunil_Deodhar)

This dish is a mixture of different tastes, including sweet, sour, bitter, and spicy, symbolising the different emotions that one experiences in life and it is believed that eating this dish on Puthandu brings balance and harmony in life. Puthandu is an important festival for Tamils around the world, celebrating the start of a new year and looking forward to new beginnings with hope and optimism.

Date:

Puthandu falls almost on the same day every year in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Puthandu will be celebrated on April 14.

History:

The origins of Puthandu can be traced back to the reign of the Chola dynasty, which ruled over Tamil Nadu and other parts of South India from the 9th to the 13th centuries. During this time, the Tamil calendar was created and the first day of Chithirai was designated as the Tamil New Year.

Significance of Puthandu

The first month of the Tamil solar calendar, Chithirai, starts with Puthandu celebrations. This day is observed as a public holiday in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. Other states also observe new Year on this day. West Bengal celebrates Poyla Boishakh, Kerala celebrates Vishu, Punjal celebrates Baisakhi and Assan celebrates Bihu on this day.

Rituals and celebrations:

Puthandu, also known as Varsha Pirappu, is observed with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp by Tamilians all over the country. From decorating their homes to making pongal, they celebrate the new year with their loved ones. People look forward to celebrate the day with their families, friends and near and dear ones.

The celebrations for the day start by making kolam – designs made of coloured rice flour at the entrance of the house. Puthandu-special dishes including pongal and mango pachadi are prepared by families while some people also sing devotional songs and invite prosperity and happiness into their homes.

Some start the day by visiting the temple. Later in the day, people gather together in their best traditional attires and relish the lip-smacking Puthandu-special spread with their near and dear ones.

Besides mango pachadi and pongal, the lip-smacking dishes of Puthandu spread also includes vadai, sambhar, sadam (rice), payasam, appalam (papad), vegetable curry, fresh mango pickle and curd. Tamilians pay respect to the elders of the family and greet each other saying Puthandu Nalvalthukal which translates to Happy New Year in English.

The celebration of Puthandu is an occasion for Tamils to offer thanks for the past year and to look forward to the new year with hope and optimism. It is a time for family gatherings, feasting, and exchanging gifts. Homes are decorated with kolam designs, and people wear new clothes.

One of the main traditions associated with Puthandu is the 'Kanni' or the first sight of the year. It is believed that the first thing a person sees on the morning of Puthandu sets the tone for the rest of the year. Therefore, on the morning of Puthandu, Tamils traditionally wake up early, bathe and then look at auspicious items such as gold, silver, fruits, flowers, and a mirror, as a symbol of good luck.