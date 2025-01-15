‘I am Dalit, why can’t I become CM of Karnataka’: Excise minister

Excise minister RB Timmapur on Tuesday reignited a long-standing debate on political representation by asserting his aspiration to become the state’s chief minister, emphasising his Dalit identity. Though over the years Karnataka has seen Dalits holding significant portfolios, the chief minister’s chair has remained elusive for leaders from the community (PTI)

“Why shouldn’t Dalits make it to the post of the CM? Why shouldn’t I become the chief minister? Who will object if I become the CM?” Timmapur asked while adding that any decision would ultimately rest with the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and the party’s high command.

Though over the years Karnataka has seen Dalits holding significant portfolios, the chief minister’s chair has remained elusive for leaders from the community.

This comes at a juncture as Siddaramaiah, in his second tenure as CM, approaches the mid-point of his term. As per an alleged agreement struck in 2023, Siddaramaiah is expected to step aside after two years, paving the way for a successor.

With this transition looming, competition for the top position has intensified among senior Congress leaders, each seeking to consolidate their claim to the post.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar remains the most prominent contender, who was vying for the chief ministerial role during the Congress’s resounding 2023 victory.

According to party leaders familiar with the matter, Siddaramaiah is working strategically to ensure his successor aligns with his vision.

“It is an open secret that he has been encouraging discussions around a Dalit chief minister to neutralise opposition within the party, especially since the halfway mark of his term is approaching. This strategy, however, has met resistance, especially from DK Shivakumar camp,” said a minister who didn’t want to be named.

A proposed meeting of SC/ST legislators meant to create consensus for a Dalit leader, was shelved after AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala intervened, allegedly at Shivakumar’s behest, people familiar with the matter said.

“It is not cancelled as it is being portrayed, but merely postponed,” Parameshwara, however, remained defiant, insisting a new date will be finalised in consultation with Surjewala.

He added: “No one can stop this event. If anyone says they cannot tolerate a meeting to discuss Dalit issues, we will give a fitting response. We have the capability and strength.”

The cancellation of the meeting has sparked discontent among other Dalit leaders. Cooperation minister KN Rajanna, a staunch Siddaramaiah ally, publicly criticised the decision, accusing the party’s high command of being “anti-SC/STs.”

Rajanna also targeted Shivakumar’s recent temple visits, claiming they were part of a campaign to solidify his chief ministerial ambitions.

Both Rajanna and Parameshwara boycotted the closed-door meeting on Monday with Surjewala, expressing their dissatisfaction with the interference in SC/ST matters. Their absence drew reprimands from the high command, which underscored the importance of party discipline.

Surjewala later emphasised that the Congress is united, dismissing reports of internal rifts as propaganda by opposition parties.

“The BJP is creating a false narrative. Our focus remains on implementing guarantees for the people of Karnataka,” Surjewala said.

He also advised legislators to avoid public remarks that could harm the party’s image, urging them to resolve differences within party forums.

The demand for a Dalit chief minister is not new in Karnataka politics. Despite being a significant voting bloc, Dalits have often been underrepresented in leadership roles within the state.

While leaders like G Parameshwara have held influential positions, the community has long sought greater political empowerment.

Siddaramaiah’s move to advocate for a Dalit chief minister aligns with his broader political strategy to consolidate support among marginalised groups.

However, this has also intensified the factionalism within the party, particularly as leaders like Shivakumar, who enjoy significant influence, seek to strengthen their own claims, according to party insiders.

Meanwhile, former minister and senior leader SR Patil stated that he would welcome a leader from the north Karnataka region to be chosen for the CM’s post.

“Every MLA will have an aspiration to become the CM. No one is a sage. It is natural to demand the coveted post. The matter of changing the CM is left to the high command. I do not know about power-sharing,” he stated.

Commenting on the Congress infighting, the leader of the opposition R Ashoka stated that Siddaramaiah is the outgoing chief minister.

“The Congress is a divided house. The party is not going to come to power in future. The fight is now over the CM’s chair,” he added.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra stated the infighting in the Congress is not new.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is going to complete two years. Several Congress leaders are CMs in waiting. More importantly, deputy CM DK Shivakumar is desperately waiting to occupy the CM’s post and other leaders are also desperate. The infighting will come to the streets soon,” he stated.

“More than eight Congress leaders are waiting to become CM and everything will spill out soon. Congress national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and chief minister Siddaramaiah need not worry about what is happening in the BJP. The BJP high command is strong enough to handle the situation and set things right,” Vijayendra added.