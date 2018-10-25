I am safe, says Jagan Mohan Reddy after knife attack at Vizag airport

YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called the knife attack on him as cowardly and said it will strengthen his resolve to work for the people after he was injured in the incident at the airport in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam.

“To everyone worried about my safety - I’d like to inform you that I am safe. God’s grace and the love, concern & blessings of the people of Andhra Pradesh will protect me. Such cowardice acts will not dissuade me but only strengthen my resolve to work for the people of my state!” Reddy tweeted.

Reddy received a cut on his arm after he was attacked with the knife used during cockfights and was provided first aid at the airport lounge. He left for Hyderabad after a while.

The 45-year-old leader checked himself into the Citi Neuro Centre at Banjara Hills after reaching Hyderabad, where doctors examined him. Doctors said his wound was deep and he received three stitches.

Police identified the attacker as Janipalli Srinivasa Rao, a 30-year-old resident of Taniyalapalli village near Amalapuram in East Godavari district. He has been working as a chef in Fusion Foods Restaurant at the airport for the past one year.

Rao was taken into custody by airport security and handed over to police.

The YSRC leader was on his way to Hyderabad after winding up his ‘padayatra’ or foot march in Saluru of Vizianagaram district when he was attacked.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 16:06 IST