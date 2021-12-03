I don't take Rahul Gandhi seriously, says MP CM Chouhan at HTLS

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said he never takes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seriously, including his comments on the farmers’ issues as he is someone who has never seen the rural world or how the farming world operates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to Sunetra Choudhury, national political editor of the Hindustan Times at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Chouhan said “I don't take Rahul Gandhi seriously. He has never seen villages, farms. The kind of statements he makes, the country's citizens or farmers do not trust him. Else the Congress would not have been in such an unfortunate situation across the nation.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check here for Live updates

He further said even Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee does not give any importance to the Congress leader.

Regarding the state of affairs in the grand old party, the BJP veteran said the Congress has leaders like Rahul Gandhi and does not need any other enemies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Look what they did with government in Punjab that was ably being run by Amarinder Singh. I have no idea who they get their advices from,” he further said.