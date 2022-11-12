‘I get 2-3 kilos of gaali… works as nutrition’: PM Modi on his secret to fitness

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said 'two-three kilos of gaali (abuses) I receive every day' is the reason why his busy schedule doesn't tire him out. “Sometimes people ask me if I get tired... I tell them the abuses I get on a daily basis actually works as nutrition. I utilise this for the betterment of people,” the prime minister said at an event in Telangana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi also urged BJP workers to be similarly unaffected by 'gaali' from rival parties.

"Some people keep hurling abuses at Modi... morning to evening... out of desperation. But there is no need to be worried. Laugh at it over tea and the next day the lotus will bloom. Move on with this happiness because they have nothing left but abuses," he said.

The prime minister is on a packed tour of four southern states - Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He has already visited Karnataka, where he flagged off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and inaugurated Bengaluru airport's new terminal.

In Telangana the prime minister accused the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of having 'deprived the people (of the state) of the happiness of having a roof over their heads'. "Despite the efforts of the centre, the Telangana government is creating trouble in the PM Awaas Yojana..." the prime minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"If, by abusing me and BJP, Telangana's situation and the lives of people can be improved, continue abusing us. But if my opposition thinks it can abuse people of Telangana... that will not be tolerated," he declared.

In Telangana the prime minister laid the foundation for three National Highway projects worth ₹2,268 crore. He also dedicated a fertilisers and chemicals company in Peddapalli district - which has been revived at a cost of ₹6,338 crore - to the nation.