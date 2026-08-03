'I support students': Santy Sharma launches 'Reservation Hatao – August Kranti' amid CJP row

Rapper and singer Santy Sharma launched a public-awareness campaign titled "Reservation Hatao – August Kranti".

The campaign was unveiled at a press conference in Andheri West, Mumbai, amid ongoing attention over Sharma's social media posts and his remarks on reservation and the student organisation he has referred to as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). (X/Santy Sharma)

The campaign was unveiled at a press conference in Andheri West, Mumbai, amid ongoing attention over Sharma's social media posts and his remarks on reservation and the student organisation he has referred to as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

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Actor Puneet Vasishtha, known for his appearance on reality show Bigg Boss, attended the event and extended his support to the initiative. Sharma described the campaign as an independent movement aimed at encouraging a broader public discussion on reservation-related issues.

He said the initiative would begin on social media before expanding to other online platforms.

Also Read | After CJP, ‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’ goes viral now; gains over 5 million followers on Instagram

Instagram page for the movement soon: Rapper

Sharma announced that a dedicated Instagram page for the campaign would soon be launched and urged people who share his concerns to join the movement.

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{{^usCountry}} A major portion of the press conference focused on the ongoing CJP controversy. Sharma said he supports students and believes their concerns deserve attention. However, he said he does not support what he described as the "politicisation" of student protests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A major portion of the press conference focused on the ongoing CJP controversy. Sharma said he supports students and believes their concerns deserve attention. However, he said he does not support what he described as the "politicisation" of student protests. {{/usCountry}}

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He also alleged that some people participating in certain demonstrations were not students and claimed that incidents of vandalism were unacceptable.

Sharma emphasised that his criticism was directed at the organisation and its leadership, rather than students as a whole.

Also Read | Big scoop on use of pellet guns during CJP Jantar Mantar protest: Police daily diary entry reveals details

What is the Arakshan Hatao August Kranti movement?

In a post outlining the campaign's objectives, Sharma said, "Our Demands. Our Voice. Our Future. The Arakshan Hatao – August Kranti movement calls for a reservation system that is fair, inclusive, and focused on equality of opportunity.

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"We urge the Government to consider meaningful reforms that address economic hardship, eliminate caste discrimination, and provide dedicated support for persons with disabilities and those in genuine need.

"Our three key demands are: Reservation reform with greater focus on economic need; a nationwide campaign to end caste discrimination and promote equal opportunities; and a support quota for persons with disabilities and genuinely needy individuals.

“Let's build an India where equality, justice, and opportunity reach every deserving citizen,” the post stated.