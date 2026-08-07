AISA's Neha Bora alleges 'RSS-BJP goons' attacked her, Jharkhand protesters: 'I wear this ink with pride'

A man allegedly threw ink at All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora during a protest march towards the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi on Friday. Police later detained the accused.

All India Student's Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora after a man threw ink on her during a protest against the alleged irregularities of examinations conducted by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), in Ranch. (PTI)

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The march was part of the ongoing student demonstrations over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination.

Track the Jharkhand students' protest live here

Sharing a picture of herself covered in ink after the incident, Bora alleged that "RSS-BJP goons" had thrown the liquid at her and around 20 other women during the protest in Ranchi.

"For them ink is a tool to try to shame others, we will write the future with ink!" she wrote on social media. "I wear this ink with pride." Videos from the protest showed Bora with black ink splashed across her face, neck and clothes.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to reporters, Bora also alleged that the accused raised religious slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" before being overpowered by protesters and handed over to police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to reporters, Bora also alleged that the accused raised religious slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" before being overpowered by protesters and handed over to police. {{/usCountry}}

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As he was being escorted away, the man told reporters, “I do not like Neha Bora because she supports Umar Khalid. I do not care about anything. I threw ink on her. They are all anti-nationals,” as per PTI.

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Bora is one of the prominent faces of the nationwide student protests over alleged examination irregularities. She had been on a 23-day hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar last month during the student-led agitation, which forced the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister.

Police personnel detains the man after he threw ink on All India Student's Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora during a protest against the alleged irregularities of examinations conducted by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

'Ink cannot suppress the students' movement'

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On Friday, she addressed the gathering after the incident. Bora said she would not be intimidated by the attack, recalling that she had already faced baton charges and pellet fire during the student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

"The BJP and RSS goons who are sitting in the stadium and saying that they stand with the students…the same goons, who call themselves well-wishers of students, throw ink at me. What kind of supporters of students are they?" she said.

Bora said the attack was an attempt to suppress the growing anger among students and youth across the country.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand govt reaches out to protesting students, stalemate continues

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"Those who think that they can cool the anger of students and youth rising across the country with ink are openly challenged. If this rising student movement does not shake the very foundations of your politics of hatred, then shame on this student politics," she spoke to the crowd.

She also accused political groups of invoking students' issues only to further their own agenda. "Those people who have nothing to do with any issue concerning students, who repeatedly use students as a shield only to pursue their own personal politics, who invoke their name so they can hide their hatred under the pretence of standing with students, those people should be ashamed," she added.

Bora also referred to the police action during the student protests in Delhi in July. "Not going to be scared by throwing of ink as I faced pellet-gun fire and baton charge during the Delhi protest," she told the gathering.

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Addressing a press conference after the ink attack, Bora alleged that the accused raised religious slogans, including "Jai Shri Ram", to justify the assault before being overpowered by protesters and handed over to police.

She accused RSS and BJP workers of repeatedly using violence to weaken the student movement. "When we take out a march based on the same demands raised by students and aspirants, why do you feel the need to disrupt that march and resort to violence?" she asked.

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Demands transparent recruitment exams

Later, Bora repeated the students' demands for accountability in government recruitment examinations.

Bora said all government recruitment exams should be conducted in a transparent and fair manner. She said the government must take responsibility for paper leaks instead of blaming private agencies.

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"We demand that all private agencies involved in the system and facing allegations of irregularities and corruption must be removed. We will support the call given by students on the 10th and continue to stand for the future of students," she said.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand: Monsoon session begins amid opposition protests over exams irregularities

Meets women on hunger strike

Earlier in the day, Bora met women students on a hunger strike in Ranchi over the JPSC-JSSC issue.

"Meeting the women on hunger strike at Ranchi, Jharkhand. Salute to Habeeba and Sabita's resolve and the resolve of other hunger strikers. The Jharkhand government must immediately listen to the demands of the students and resolve the JPSC-JSSC issue immediately!" she wrote on social media.

Jharkhand government reaches out to students

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday initiated contact with students protesting and offered to hold talks with a five-member delegation.

Officials from the district administration visited the protest site, but no consensus was reached as students debated whether the discussions should be held publicly or be recorded on camera.

The government's outreach came after activist Sonam Wangchuk, showed support for the agitation. During a video call with hunger-striking JKLM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, Wangchuk asked him to have water and salt while continuing the protest. He said the objective was "to awaken the conscience of the government, not commit suicide." Mahto later agreed to take water while continuing his indefinite fast.

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha also extended support through social media and NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar visited the protest site to meet the students.