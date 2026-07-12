IAF officer critically injured in Jodhpur land dispute; FIR against 7 kin

An Air Force officer was critically injured in a violent clash over a disputed land parcen in Jodhpur, prompting police to register an FIR against seven members of his extended family. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon, police said.

(Representational image)

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The incident took place on Friday in Gudha Vishnoiyan (Mangal Nagar) where 47-year-old Bhagaram sustained serious head injuries while allegedly trying to intervene in a dispute over the removal of fencing on agricultural land. He has been admitted to the Army Military Hospital (MH), where his condition remains critical.

According to a complaint filed by Bhagaram’s younger brother, Omprakash, 39, the dispute arose over an ongoing land ownership conflict with the sons of their brother, Ram Singh. He alleged that on July 10, the accused arrived at the field with a JCB machine and a dumper loaded with gravel and began removing the fencing.

Omprakash claimed that when he started recording the alleged encroachment on his mobile phone, his nephew Ashok allegedly rammed him with a camper vehicle, knocking him to the ground. He alleged that Ashok, along with Rakesh, Pinty, Manish and Mahendra, assaulted him with iron pipes and sticks.

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{{^usCountry}} Hearing his cries, Bhagaram and Omprakash’s wife, Hema, rushed to the spot. The complaint alleges that Bhagaram was then attacked with an axe, iron rod and sticks by the accused, leaving him with severe head injuries and a fractured hand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hearing his cries, Bhagaram and Omprakash’s wife, Hema, rushed to the spot. The complaint alleges that Bhagaram was then attacked with an axe, iron rod and sticks by the accused, leaving him with severe head injuries and a fractured hand. {{/usCountry}}

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Police have registered a case under relevant sections related to assault, rioting and property damage.

According to the investigating officer, ASI Bharatlal Meena, the accused party had obtained a court stay on the disputed land. He said the clash broke out after the complainant’s side allegedly attempted to cultivate the land despite the stay order. Police said the dispute over the land has been ongoing, with a similar confrontation reported between the two families last year.