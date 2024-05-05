IAF soldier Vikky Pahade, killed in Poonch attack, was to visit home for son's birthday in 3 days

Corporal Vikky Pahade, the Indian Air Force (IAF) soldier who was killed in a terrorist attack in the Poonch region of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, was supposed to visit his hometown in three days to celebrate the birthday of his son. Pahade, who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, had plans to return to his village Nonia-Karbal on Tuesday. Photo of the Indian Air Force's Corporal Vikky Pahade, who suffered injuries in a terrorist attack in J&K's Poonch and later succumbed to injuries at a military hospital. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_05_2024_000034B)(PTI)

Vikky Pahade visited his family last month to attend his sister's wedding and joined the unit on April 18, local residents told news agency IANS.

33-year-old Corporal Pahade joined the Indian Air Force in 2011. He is survived by his wife, 5-year-old son, mother and three sisters.

After the attack in Poonch, the IAF posted on its official X handle, "The CAS Air Chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari and all personnel of the Air Force salute the braveheart Corporal Vikky Pahade, who made the supreme sacrifice in Poonch Sector, in the service of the nation. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief."

On May 4, a group of terrorists ambushed a convoy of the Indian Air Force in Poonch, which left five officials injured. Corporal Pahade later succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier, on Sunday, security personnel launched a massive manhunt following a terrorist attack on an Indian Air Force convoy a day before, in which one personnel was killed. Security forces have laid down nakas and checking is going on in the area.

The second phase of the manhunt by security forces to track down the terrorists is currently underway. A well-coordinated joint operation by the army and police is underway in many areas, including Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai and Sheendara Top, to neutralise the terrorists.

The terrorists are believed to have fled into a forest after the attack, the officials said. There has been no "contact" with the terrorists yet, they said and added that security personnel are conducting combing operations.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)