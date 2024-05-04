5 soldiers injured after terrorists open fire on two security vehicles in Poonch

Three to five Air Force personnel were injured in J&K's Poonch on Saturday after their security vehicle was fired upon by terrorists. The officials said the firing was reported from the Sanai village of Surankote and reinforcements from the Army and police have been rushed to the area to ascertain the details. A gunfight ensued between the suspected terrorists and security forces near a government higher secondary school in Gursai Moori of Medhat sub-division in Poonch. The Indian Air Force vehicle which came under terrorist attack in Poonch on Saturday.

A defence spokesperson said that a firing incident took place but exact details were awaited. “An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by militants in the Poonch district of J&K, near Shahsitar. Cordon and search operations are underway presently in the area by local military units. The convoy has been secured, and further investigation is under progress,” IAF said in a statement.

The local Rashtriya Rifles unit has started cordon and search operations in the area. The vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the General area near Shahsitar.

Unconfirmed reports stated that armed terrorists opened fire on an MES and IAF vehicle near the government school prompting the security forces to retaliate.

Poonch, part of the Anantnag-Rajouri-Poonch Lok Sabha constituency, where the polling has been rescheduled by the EC, will now go to the polls on May 25.

Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a search operation after receiving information about the suspicious movement of two individuals on Friday.

Earlier, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the Samba sector were put on high alert after the security forces thwarted a potential infiltration attempt along the International Border in the Samba district.

The intruder was gunned down by the forces while he tried to approach the BSF fences on the international border in the early hours of Wednesday.

"In the intervening night of May 1 and 2, 2024, the vigilant BSF troops observed a suspicious movement across the IB in the Samba border area, & an intruder was observed approaching towards the BSF fence. The alert troops neutralised one intruder & thwarted the infiltration ttempt," the Border Security Forces said in an official release.