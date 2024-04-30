Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission reschedules polling in J&K's Anantnag-Rajouri, voting on May 25

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday rescheduled polling for the Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri seat from May 7 to May 25.



In its notification, the poll panel said that it received various representations from different political parties for the shifting of the poll dates “due to various logistic, communication and the natural barrier of connectivity turning out as hindrance in campaigning which in turn tantamount to lack of fair opportunities for the contesting candidates in the said parliamentary constituency which may affect poll process.”



Earlier, Anantnag-Rajouri was slated to go to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, but will now vote on May 25, i.e the sixth phase.



The poll panel had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately submit a detailed report on road conditions, weather and accessibility to the region which covers parts of South Kashmir and areas in Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region.



Former chief ministers of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah (National Conference) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) had urged the Election Commission last week not to postpone the polls.



“I appeal to the EC that such a step should not be taken.The demand for postponement is not from all parties. The weird thing is that some of the people who have written to the EC are not contesting. If I write to the EC about constituencies in Tamil Nadu etc. will they take notice?,” Abdullah was quoted by PTI as saying.



Mehbooba Mufti, who is contesting election from Anantnag-Rajouri against National Conference candidate Mian Altaf, said,"They all have ganged up against me because they do not want to see me in Parliament. The people, cutting across religious and party lines, are coming forward in my support and they are, therefore, using the Election Commission to defer and rig the elections."



(With PTI inputs)

