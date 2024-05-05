Rahul Gandhi, Kharge condemn Poonch terror attack on IAF convoy: ‘Deeply pained’

Several leaders across the party line strongly denounced the terrorist attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir that left one IAF personnel dead and four injured. Security personnel stand guard after a militant attack on army vehicles, in Poonch district, Saturday, May 4, 2024.(PTI)

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, "Deeply pained by the cowardly terror attack on the IAF vehicle in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir. We strongly and unequivocally condemn this dastardly terror attack and join the nation in standing together against terrorism."

"Our deepest condolences to the family of the brave air warrior who made the supreme sacrifice. We hope that the injured air warriors recover at the earliest and earnestly pray for their well-being. India is united for our soldiers," he added.

The IAF personnel came under attack at around 6.15pm at Lassana Top in Surankote tehsil when the armed terrorists ambushed their convoy returning to their station Shahsitar from Jarawali. The terrorists opened indiscriminate fire before fleeing the spot, officials aware of the matter said.

“In the ensuing gunfight with terrorists, the Air Warriors fought back by returning fire. In the process, five IAF personnel received bullet injuries, and were evacuated to the nearest military hospital for immediate medical attention. One Air Warrior succumbed to his injuries later. Further operations are on by the local security forces,” the Indian Air Force posted on X.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said those responsible for the atrocious act will face the full force of justice.

"I vehemently denounce the cowardly assault on the @IAF_MCC convoy in Poonch by terrorists, resulting in injuries to four courageous Air Force personnel. Wishing them a swift and complete recovery. Those responsible for this atrocious act will face the full force of justice," the Assam CM said.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the attack as "extremely shameful and sad," while paying tribute to the martyred soldier and extending condolences to the bereaved family.

“The dastardly terrorist attack on our Army convoy in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely shameful and sad. I pay my humble tribute to the martyred soldier and express my condolences to his bereaved family. I hope that the soldiers injured in the attack recover as soon as possible,” Gandhi said on X.

Aam Adami Party leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj condemned the attack, calling it a "despicable, shameful and cowardly act of the terrorists".

"Very sad news is coming from Poonch that terrorists have attacked an Air Force convoy, in which some brave Indian soldiers have been injured and one soldier has been martyred. This is a very despicable, shameful and cowardly act of the terrorists," he said, in a Hindi post on X.