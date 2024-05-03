‘Destructive, pernicious nature’: India attacks Pakistan at UNGA over CAA, Ram Temple remarks

India issued a sharp retort to Pakistan over Islamabad envoy's comments in the UN General Assembly meeting. India said that Pakistan harbours a “most dubious track record” on all aspects, and slammed the nation for its “destructive and pernicious” remarks at the UNGA. India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj speaks at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj issued a stern response to Pakistan after the country's UN envoy Munir Akram made certain remarks against India, ranging from topics such as Kashmir, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Ayodhya's Ram Temple during his address on ‘Culture of Peace’.

Kamboj said on Thursday, “One final point…in this Assembly, as we endeavour to cultivate a culture of peace amid these challenging times, our focus remains steadfast on constructive dialogue. We thus choose to set aside the remarks from a certain delegation, which not only lack decorum but also detract from our collective efforts due to their destructive and pernicious nature.”

She further added, “We would strongly encourage that delegation to align with the central principles of respect and diplomacy that must always guide our discussions. Or is that too much to ask of a country that harbours a most dubious track record on all aspects in itself?”

Kamboj asserted that terrorism stands in direct opposition to the culture of peace and the core teachings of all religions, which advocate compassion, understanding and coexistence.

“It sows discord, breeds hostility and undermines the universal values of respect and harmony that underpin cultural and religious traditions worldwide. It is essential for Member States to work together actively to nurture a genuine culture of peace and to view the world as a united family, as my country strongly believes,” she said.

In March this year, India hit out at Pakistan at UNGA for its remarks against the implementation of CAA, which will grant Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Kamboj called out Pakistan for having “sadly stagnant” and misguided perspective on these issues, saying, “One final point concerns a delegation (and its remarks) that, much like a broken record, remains sadly stagnant while the world progresses.”

(With inputs from PTI)