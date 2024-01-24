‘Geopolitical realities not reflected in UN Security Council’: UNGA President

United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis criticised the structure of the Security Council on Wednesday, saying that the “current geopolitical realities are not represented in the body.” He also noted claims asserting that the council is in “urgent need of democratisation.” United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis in Jaipur on Wednesday.(ANI)

Dennis Francis, who is on a five-day visit to India, was asked about the representation of India and other countries such as Africa and South America, in the Security Council. He said, “Since post-1945 era, the world has changed radically. The geopolitical realities of today are not reflected in the council. And there are those who claim that the council is in urgent need of democratization. The fact of the matter is that the council has, in recent years, been progressively unable to take the decisions necessary in order to assist and support the strengthening of international peace and security. Largely for geopolitical reasons. The geopolitics, the global dynamics of the geopolitics gets imported into the council and that results invariably in the use of the veto by one or the other party....”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Speaking about the African Union's membership in the G20 and India's role in the inclusion, Francis said, “There is no doubt in anyone's mind that India's outreach to Africa particularly regarding its facilitating the membership of the African Union in the G20, demonstrates India's leadership in the international arena. But more than that, it demonstrates its long-standing commitment to assisting and facilitating development in the third world, in the global south. Africa is a region whose potential is yet to be fully realised in a world of digitalization that is way below what can be considered satisfactory. So India has much to share with other developing countries, so much of its success and prowess have been achieved in the last ten to 15 years. ”

He further spoke about India's digitalization, saying that others have not engaged digitally like India.

“We're talking about digitalization. You have to talk about India's successes in digitalization...Others in the past have not engaged in outreach in quite the same way as India does now. They have relations, yes, but those relations have been exploited in ways that benefit those countries rather than benefit the Africans. India is willing to share and to engage and facilitate Africa's engagement and its voice in global policy-making as it relates to economic development and finance.” he said.

Earlier in the day, he visited the Jaipur Foot Centre in Rajasthan and emphasised that it is an example of “Indian ingenuity and a pinnacle of innovation that restores hope.” He also shared a video of himself interacting with the patients at the centre who were receiving artificial hands and limbs.

His visit to India

UNGA President Francis arrived in the national capital on Monday for a five-day visit, following an invitation from external affairs minister S Jaishankar, with a primary focus on enhancing India-UN relations.

Upon his Monday morning arrival, Francis expressed his joy amidst the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. He mentioned his anticipation for discussions on the peace and progress of the country.

"Namaste, Bharat! Delighted to arrive in New Delhi on an auspicious day when the country is celebrating its 'Second Diwali'. Looking forward to fruitful discussions over the next few days on Peace, Progress, Prosperity and Sustainability!" the UNGA president posted on his official X handle. The theme of his presidency of the 78th UNGA is ‘Rebuilding trust and reigniting solidarity’.

On Monday, Francis paid homage to the ‘Father of the Nation’ -Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, the final resting place in Delhi. India's permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, joined him as floral tributes were laid at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial. Additionally, on Tuesday, he met with Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in Jaipur.

(With ANI inputs)