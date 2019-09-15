IAF to felicitate locals who helped locate the remains of AN-32 in Arunachal Pradesh

india

The locals including two Everesters who helped with the search operation of the ill-fated AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force which crashed in Arunachal Pradesh in June will share a Rs 5,00,000 cash award, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

“Air Marshal RD Mathur, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command will felicitate and give the cash award of Rs 5 Lakh to locals on September 17 at Along Advanced Landing ground in Arunachal Pradesh,” said Ratnakar Singh, defence spokesperson in Shillong adding those who will be awarded are the ones who were directly or indirectly involved in search operations which led to locating the missing AN-32.

The AN-32 with 13 people on board crashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district on June 3 on its way from Jorhat in Assam to the advance landing ground in Mechuka. After no breakthrough for various days, the IAF announced an award of Rs 5 lakh on June 8 for information on the aircraft. The cue from the locals led to the spotting of the debris on June 11 in the thickly forested Pari-Adi hills.

The list of ten persons who are to be awarded included Taka Tamut and Kishon Tekseng, the mountaineers from Arunachal Pradesh who climbed Mount Everest in 2018. Tamut and Tekseng were part of a team of five mountaineers which helped in the search operation. The list of awardees also includes Tadut Tachung, a villager from Payum who provided the primary input and three village headmen.

“I am happy they are being rewarded for their work. While Tachung was the one who gave the first input about the aircraft, the village headmen were instrumental in helping with combing efforts. Mountaineers, too, did a lot of hard work including Tamut who had to stay put till June 29 because of bad weather even after the mortal remain were retrieved on June 20,” said Rajeev Takuk, Deputy Commissioner, Siang, who also figures in the list of ten persons and will distribute the Rs 1,00,000 share under his name to those who helped in the search operations.

“It’s not about the amount of money. I am happy they have recognized that we helped,” said Tamut, who will receive Rs 35,000 and a commendation certificate. Tamut is also among the four mountaineers earlier named by the state government for gold medal, Arunachal Pradesh’s highest annual award, for their efforts in locating the aircraft.

