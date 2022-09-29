IAS officer in tears after seeing child injured in bus accident: ‘He can't move’

An IAS officer couldn't hold her tears back during her visit to a hospital after a head-on collision between a private bus and a mini-truck in Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday claimed at least 10 lives and injured many. Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob broke down in tears while taking stock of the situation at a hospital where the injured were receiving treatment.

Interacting with the hospital authorities over the condition of a child critically injured in the accident, Jacob can be heard asking why no one has examined the patient yet. After a person assures that he had just examined the patient, the IAS officer wonders if the child has suffered a fracture as he can't move.

“Isko kuchh zarurat hai na…ye hil nahi paa raha hai…kuch fracture hoga yahan pe. (He needs something…he is unable to move…maybe there's a fracture.)”

She also asks the authorities whether a doctor can be called in there instead of referring the patient since the family cannot afford the cost.

The video went viral on Wednesday as social media officers called her a “true government officer."

“We need to have more of such empathetic administrators & officers to make difference on the ground,” wrote a user.

The accident took place on the Aira bridge on the National Highway 730, around 30 kilometers from the district headquarters, reported PTI quoting DSP Pritam Pal Singh. The bus was on its way to Lucknow from Dhaurhara when it collided with the mini-truck coming from the opposite direction.

Eight of the dead were identified as Saraswati Prasad Verma (94) of Lucknow, Kaushal Kishore (58), Azimun (55), Sagir (45), Surendra Kumar Chaurasiya (35), Jitendra (25), Munnu Mishra (16) and Arya Nigam (8), all residents of Dhaurahra tehsil.

The identity of the remaining two is yet to be disclosed by officials.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Aditynath expressed grief over the incident.

"Distressed by the accident in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. ₹2 Lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each dead. The injured will be given ₹50,000," PM Modi said in a tweet.

(With ANI inputs)

