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IAS officer’s post on reforms after UDF victory sparks debate in Kerala

IAS officer’s post on reforms after UDF victory sparks debate in Kerala

Published on: May 10, 2026 04:49 pm IST
PTI |
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Thiruvananthapuram, With the UDF set to form the next government in Kerala after its emphatic electoral victory, a young IAS officer on Sunday proposed a series of long-term reforms, such as raising the retirement age, promoting nightlife, expanding English-medium education, and bifurcating large districts like Malappuram.

IAS officer’s post on reforms after UDF victory sparks debate in Kerala

A Facebook post by Dilip K Kainikkara, currently serving as Tirur Sub-Collector, triggered widespread discussion on social media, drawing both support and criticism.

The 2022-batch officer, in his post, said the newly elected government had a rare opportunity to undertake long-term reforms that may face initial resistance but would ultimately benefit society.

Calling for an increase in the retirement age from the present 56 years, he said Kerala's higher life expectancy and improved health indicators warranted a reassessment of the existing retirement structure.

According to him, retiring employees at 56 and beginning pension payments immediately is not economically prudent, and raising the retirement age to at least 58 would help rationalise human resource management in government.

The officer also advocated the division of large districts, particularly Malappuram, arguing that smaller districts would improve administrative efficiency and public access to government services.

The IAS officer also called for reforms in the school evaluation system, saying the current grading pattern had diluted academic standards.

He said the practice of indiscriminate awarding of A grades should be discontinued, and grading should more accurately reflect students' academic performance and learning outcomes.

Kainikkara also urged a review of the unconditional all-pass policy in schools to ensure that students achieve basic educational competencies.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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