IAS officer’s walk through mud in Assam’s flood-affected district goes viral

SILCHAR: The visuals of Indian administrative service (IAS) officer Keerthi Jalli’s walk through the flood-affected areas of Assam’s Cachar district has gone viral on social media platforms with netizens praising the deputy commissioner for reaching out to the affected people.

Cachar is one of the most affected districts of Assam in the recent floods and over 54,000 people are still sheltered in 259 relief camps across the district. DC Keerthi Jalli on Wednesday visited various flood-affected areas under the Borkhola Development block and other parts.

She can be seen walking through mudded areas wearing a sari which grabbed the attention of netizens. The pictures and videos were initially shared on the Facebook page of the district administration.

Jalli said that they wanted to visit the low-lying areas to assess the practical issues which can help the district administration and the government to make better action plans for the future.

“Locals said that they are facing the same issues for the last 50 years and we thought we need to go there and see what are the actual issues. And for that the best time is during the flood,” she said.

Locals said that this is the first instance when the deputy commissioner of the district is visiting their villages. They elaborated on the sufferings they go through every year due to floods caused by the overflow of the Barak river.

The deputy commissioner said that they are going to emphasise on protecting villages so that damages can be reduced in future.

According to the district disaster management authority, Cachar, over 163,000 persons across 291 villages have come under flood this year. 11,200 houses have been damaged while 5,915 hectares of crop area went submerged in Cachar.