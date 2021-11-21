‘If govt changed in 2014, then..’: Nawab Malik tweets suggestion to farmers as they mull step ahead

Maharashtra minority minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Sunday offered a suggestion to protesting farmers even as the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre announced the new farm laws will be repealed.

Taking to Twitter, Nawab Malik said that if the central government could be changed in 2014 over the “bogus” issues of corruption and circulation of fake money then the legitimate and honest movement of the protesting farmers can remove it from power once again.

“Keep on fighting, you will win,” Malik's tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read, in what is seen as his direct message to the farmers, who have been protesting against the three farm laws since November last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three farm laws on Friday and said that they were meant to benefit the farmers but the latter could not be convinced despite the Centre's best efforts.

Malik, who has been at loggerheads with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case, alleged on Friday that PM Modi never spoke with the opposition parties or farmer leaders over the farm laws.

"Now, they have realised that a major political change is taking place in the country and its indications could be seen in Uttar Pradesh elections next year," Malik said and saluted the protesting farmers along with those who were martyred in the ongoing agitation.

Meanwhile, farmer unions have said that their protests will continue until their pending demands of a law that guarantees minimum support prices (MSPs) for farm produce, rollback of the power bill and air quality ordinance are met by the Centre.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is holding a meeting on Sunday where talks might be held on the issue of farmers who have died and withdrawal of cases against protesting farmers among other issues.

