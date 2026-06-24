If not a passport, then what? MEA statement reignites citizenship debate

A passport can get an Indian across international borders, secure consular protection in a foreign country and establish nationality before immigration authorities worldwide. Yet, according to officials of the external affairs ministry, it is not proof of citizenship.

Under Section 5 of the Passports Act, 1967, a passport authority may issue a passport only after considering the application and making such inquiry as it deems necessary. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The seemingly technical clarification, made on Passport Seva Divas on Wednesday while unveiling the benefits of chip-enabled e-passports, has revived a long-standing legal question that has acquired renewed significance amid recent controversies over electoral roll revisions and citizenship verification exercises: if even a passport does not conclusively prove citizenship, what document does?

The paradox

The statement appears counter-intuitive because the very law governing passports proceeds on the premise that the holder is an Indian citizen.

Under Section 5 of the Passports Act, 1967, a passport authority may issue a passport only after considering the application and making such inquiry as it deems necessary, while Section 6(2)(a) expressly requires the authority to refuse a passport if the applicant is not a citizen of India. In other words, the law contemplates that a passport is issued only after the state has satisfied itself about the applicant’s citizenship. That is what makes the ministry’s clarification intriguing: if a document that cannot legally be issued to a non-citizen is still not proof of citizenship, citizens may legitimately wonder what document is.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the Passports Act, passports are issued to Indian citizens for international travel. Applicants undergo police verification and scrutiny of multiple government records before the document is granted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the Passports Act, passports are issued to Indian citizens for international travel. Applicants undergo police verification and scrutiny of multiple government records before the document is granted. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The ministry’s position appears to draw a distinction between a passport being evidence of citizenship and being conclusive proof of citizenship. Legally, the government retains the power to impound or revoke a passport if it discovers that citizenship was wrongly claimed or obtained through misrepresentation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ministry’s position appears to draw a distinction between a passport being evidence of citizenship and being conclusive proof of citizenship. Legally, the government retains the power to impound or revoke a passport if it discovers that citizenship was wrongly claimed or obtained through misrepresentation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yet, the clarification raises an obvious question. If a document issued by the sovereign after extensive verification is insufficient, the universe of documents capable of proving citizenship becomes considerably narrower. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet, the clarification raises an obvious question. If a document issued by the sovereign after extensive verification is insufficient, the universe of documents capable of proving citizenship becomes considerably narrower. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The voter ID precedent: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The voter ID precedent: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The issue is not merely academic. During the recent special intensive revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls, one of the central legal questions before the Supreme Court was whether existing electors could be asked to furnish fresh documents establishing eligibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue is not merely academic. During the recent special intensive revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls, one of the central legal questions before the Supreme Court was whether existing electors could be asked to furnish fresh documents establishing eligibility. {{/usCountry}}

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The controversy exposed an important distinction embedded in Indian law.

A voter identity card establishes that a person is enrolled as an elector. It does not independently establish citizenship. This follows from the scheme of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, under which only citizens can be registered as voters. However, electoral registration authorities retain the power to inquire into whether a person’s inclusion in the rolls satisfies the statutory requirements. As a result, possession of an old voter card by itself did not necessarily answer questions regarding citizenship during the SIR exercise.

The MEA’s latest clarification arguably pushes the debate further. If voter cards are not definitive proof of citizenship and passports too are not, citizens may reasonably ask which document carries that status.

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What does Indian law say?

The answer is complex. Unlike many countries, India does not possess a single universally recognised citizenship certificate automatically issued to every citizen at birth.

The government’s own position reflects this complexity.

In February 2020, when asked in Parliament whether Aadhaar, passport, voter ID, PAN card or birth certificate could be treated as valid documents to prove citizenship, the Ministry of Home Affairs declined to identify any of them as definitive proof. Instead, it stated that acquisition and determination of citizenship are governed by the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the rules framed under it, and that citizenship may be acquired by birth, descent, registration, naturalisation or incorporation of territory. The eligibility criteria for acquisition and determination of citizenship, the ministry said, are to be assessed under the provisions of the Citizenship Act.

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Citizenship in India flows from the Constitution and the Citizenship Act, 1955. A person’s status may arise through birth, descent, registration, naturalisation or incorporation of territory.

Consequently, proof of citizenship often depends on the route through which citizenship is claimed. For some individuals, a birth certificate may be the primary document. Others may rely on passports, citizenship certificates issued upon registration or naturalisation, parental records, electoral records, school certificates or a combination of documents establishing lineage and residence.

In legal proceedings, courts generally examine the totality of evidence rather than treating any single document as universally conclusive.

A passport may be strong evidence that the state has accepted a person’s claim of citizenship. A voter card may indicate that electoral authorities considered the person eligible to be enrolled as a citizen-voter. A birth certificate may establish birth in India but not necessarily answer every question relating to citizenship under the evolving statutory framework. Each document proves a fact; none necessarily settles the citizenship question in every case.

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That is what makes the external affairs ministry’s recent clarification noteworthy. If neither a passport nor a voter identity card can conclusively establish citizenship, the burden often shifts to a mosaic of documents and circumstances -- an approach that may be legally defensible but can leave ordinary citizens uncertain about what evidence ultimately suffices to prove that they belong.

Can there be one definitive document?

The short answer is no. India has never adopted a national citizenship card.

Aadhaar expressly does not establish citizenship. The law governing Aadhaar permits enrolment of residents and not merely citizens and the Act’s provision mandates that it is not a proof of citizenship. Similarly, a PAN card is a tax identifier. A voter card establishes electoral registration. A ration card evidences inclusion in a welfare scheme.

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Even passports, despite being among the most rigorously verified documents issued by the State, have generally been treated by courts as strong evidence of citizenship rather than an unassailable determination.

The only document specifically certifying citizenship is a citizenship certificate issued under the Citizenship Act, but such certificates are relevant only for those who acquired citizenship through registration or naturalisation and not for the overwhelming majority of Indians who are citizens by birth.

The larger constitutional question

The controversy highlights a structural feature of Indian citizenship law.

India’s legal system has historically operated on a presumption that most people are citizens unless a specific dispute arises. Citizenship is therefore inferred from a raft of records rather than established through a single foundational document.

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That model worked relatively smoothly for decades because citizens were rarely required to affirmatively prove their status. However, exercises involving citizenship verification, electoral roll scrutiny and migration control have increasingly exposed the absence of a universally accepted citizenship document.

The result is a peculiar situation. An individual may possess a passport, voter card, Aadhaar card, PAN card and birth certificate, yet still confront demands for additional evidence in a legal proceeding questioning citizenship status.

The external affairs ministry’s clarification may have been intended as a technical explanation of the passport’s function as a travel document. But it inadvertently touches on a far deeper issue.

In a country where citizenship is the gateway to voting, public office, constitutional protections and political membership itself, the question remains unresolved: if a passport is not proof of citizenship, what exactly is?

And perhaps more importantly, should a modern democracy continue to rely on a patchwork of documents and presumptions to establish the most fundamental legal relationship between an individual and the state?

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