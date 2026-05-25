...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

'If only he knew…': Iran's swipe at Marco Rubio's Taj Mahal visit goes viral

Reacting to the photographs posted by Rubio and his wife in front of the Taj Mahal, the consulate drew an Iranian connect to the monument. 

Published on: May 25, 2026 10:51 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

As US Secretary of State Marco Rubio continues his visit to India, the top diplomat visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. However, Rubio's visit did not go unnoticed, especially with Iran jumping in to taunt the US official.

Rubio, who is on a three-day visit to India, referred to the Taj Mahal as “One of the wonders of the world”. (PTI)

Taking to X, the Consulate General of Iran in Hyderabad was quick to take a swipe at Rubio's visit to the UNESCO world heritage site, amid the ongoing war between the US and Tehran.

Reacting to the photographs posted by Rubio and his wife in front of the Taj Mahal, the consulate drew the Iranian connect to the monument and stated that if Rubio "knew the history or architecture, he wouldn't have posed for a picture here."

"This monument was built out for the love of emperor's Iranian wife, crafted by the genius of Iranian architects — meanwhile his government today threatens to wipe out Iranian civilization, insulting other civilizations," the consulate wrote further.

Rubio, who is on a three-day visit to India, referred to the Taj Mahal as “One of the wonders of the world”.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

taj mahal iran us iran war us top news
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / 'If only he knew…': Iran's swipe at Marco Rubio's Taj Mahal visit goes viral
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.