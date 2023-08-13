'If Priyanka Gandhi contests from Varanasi...': Reactions to Robert Vadra's hint

As Robert Vadra on Sunday said Priyanka Gandhi would be very good in Parliament, several politicians reacted to the speculation that the Gandhi scion might make her electoral debut in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut said if Priyanka Gandhi contests from Varanasi against PM Modi, she would win for sure.

In 2019, it was speculated that Priyanka Gandhi would contest from Varanasi but the party finally fielded Ajay Rai.

“Varanasi people want Priyanka Gandhi. The fight for Rae Bareli, Varanasi and Amethi is tough for BJP. People must stand with Rahul Gandhi. It's my view, If Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi fights from Varanasi against PM Narendra Modi then she will elect for sure against him," Sanjay Raut said.

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat said Priyanka Gandhi has both the potential to win and make the party win. "Crores of people want to see Priyanka Gandhi in Parliament. But the decision lies on her and the party leadership," Harish Rawat said.

Before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, it was speculated that Priyanka Gandhi would contest from Varanasi against PM Modi, but finally, the party fielded Ajay Rai. The party at that time said the final decision was taken by Priyanka herself.

"She should be in Lok Sabha for sure. She has all the qualifications for it. She would be very good in Parliament and she deserves to be there. I hope that the Congress party accepts and plans better for her," Robert Vadra said. Vadra has been in the news after Union minister Smriti Irani showed Vadra's photo with Gautam Adani in the Lok Sabha.

Priyanka Gandhi 50% commission row in Madhya Pradesh, FIR

Priyanka Gandhi is caught in a controversy after the BJP in Madhya Pradesh filed a complaint against Priyanka Gandhi for sharing a 'fake letter' to accuse the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh of corruption. Sharing a news piece, Priyanka Gandhi wrote that like in Karnataka the Madhya Pradesh government has become a commission government -- only the percentage is more. "The people of Karnataka ousted the government with a 40 per cent commission, now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the BJP government with a 50 per cent commission from power," Priyanka said in a tweet. The news was based on a viral letter purportedly written by the Union of Contractors in Madhya Pradesh to the Chief Justice of the high court complaining that payment is received only after paying a 50% commission.

The BJP leaders said the letter and the news both were fake.

