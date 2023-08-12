MP: BJP files complaint against Priyanka Gandhi over ‘50% commission’ accusation

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday warned of action and filed a police complaint against Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her social media post, in which she accused the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh of indulging in corruption. Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo)

Gandhi had on Friday made a social media post quoting a small-time contractors’ association claiming that “50% commission is sought in projects”.

Gandhi claimed that a union of contractors from Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to the chief justice of the high court, complaining that they receive payment only after paying 50% commission, adding that the people will remove the BJP government in MP just like they did in Kerala.

“The people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the BJP government of 50% commission. The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40% commission. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption. The people of Karnataka ousted the government with 40% commission, now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the BJP government with 50% commission from power,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Terming her allegations false, BJP leaders filed the complaint at the crime branch in Bhopal and warned of “strong action”.

State medical education minister Vishwas Sarang, along with BJP MLAs, and other office bearers filed the complaint alleging that the Congress leaders were trying to spread lies every day.

At a press conference held on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma said, “Yesterday, the Congress leaders lied by circulating a fake letter, which was written on the name of the organisation that doesn’t exist and the contractor and his address was also found to be false.”

He added that the BJP will take strong action against this “cybercrime” and Gandhi will have to answer where this letter came from.

Reacting to this, MP Congress president Kamal Nath said, “Hundreds of corruption cases happened in the state. How many cases will they register? They are just trying to create fake agenda and people know it very well.”

Following the complaint, crime branch deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Srutakirti Somvanshi said that the police are investigating the matter and they have registered a first information report (FIR) in this regard.

“An FIR was registered under section 469 (forging documents) and 500 (punishment for defamation).The FIRs were registered under same sections in 40 other districts.”

As many as 41 cases were registered against Gandhi, state president Kamal Nath, senior party leader Arun Yadav and others for their alleged accusation against the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government.