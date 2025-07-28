‘If some Rafale jets were shot down…’: Gaurav Gogoi vs Rajnath Singh during Operation Sindoor debate

Lok Sabha saw a fiery debate between defence minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi over the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor during Parliament's monsoon session on Monday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi in Lok Sabha during Parliament's monsoon session on Monday.(ANI)

Launching a sharp attack on the Centre, Gaurav Gogoi sought to know how many Rafale jets were shot down during India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

“If some Rafale jets have been downed, I think it is a big loss,” Gogoi said after Rajnath Singh initiated the 16-hour-long discussion.

Gogoi was referring to the statement of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, who had earlier said in an interview that India suffered initial losses in the air but declined to give details.

Gogoi further questioned the government's transparency, asking, “The country wants to know — 100 days have passed since the Pahalgam attack, but this government has not brought the terrorists to justice.”

Raising further questions during the debate, Gogoi demanded clarity on the extent of India’s losses in the reported military operation. “We want to know from Rajnath Singh ji today how many of our fighter jets were downed. We have to tell this not just to the public but also to our jawans, as they are being lied to as well,” he said.

Earlier, speaking in the lower house, Rajnath Singh lauded the armed forces and the outcome of Operation Sindoor. “Some Opposition members are asking how many of our aircraft were shot down. I feel their question does not adequately represent our national sentiments. They have not asked how many enemy aircraft our armed forces shot down,” Singh said.

“If they must ask a question, it should be whether India destroyed terrorist bases — and the answer is yes. If you want to know whether Operation Sindoor was successful — again, the answer is yes. Were terror heads destroyed? Yes. And to those asking if any of our soldiers were harmed — the answer is no, none of our brave soldiers were harmed,” the defence minister added.

The debate comes amid growing pressure on the government to release details about Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir across the Line of Control following the Pahalgam attack on April 22.