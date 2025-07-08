‘India lost one Rafale fighter jet due to…’: Dassault CEO rejects Pakistan's claim during Operation Sindoor

Dassault Aviation chairman and CEO Eric Trappier dismissed Pakistan’s claim and clarified that India lost one Rafale fighter aircraft due to a technical failure at high altitude during Operation Sindoor. French intelligence report recently suggested that China was running a 'disinformation' campaign against Dassault's Rafale jets after Operation Sindoor. (Reuters)

During the latest Indo-Pakistan clash that began on May 7 with India’s ‘Operation Sindoor,’ the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had claimed that it shot down five Indian Air Force fighter jets, including three Rafale, using PL-15E long-range missiles launched by the J-10C multi-role combat aircraft. The claims were made without furnishing any evidence.

The head of French company Dassault Aviation, which manufactures Rafale aircraft, called Pakistan's claim of shooting down three Rafale jets "inaccurate and unfounded". French website Avion Chasse cited Trappier admitting that "the loss of one aircraft" occurred without enemy contact. He said the loss was in connection with a technical failure at a high altitude.

The Dassault CEO further specified that the Spectra electronic warfare systems did not record any hostile engagements during Operation Sindoor. He added that the flight logs transmitted to Dassault also did not indicate any losses in combat.

Trappier's remarks came against the backdrop of an alleged “disinformation campaign” against the French Rafale jets. He also said Dassault has never hidden any operation losses of its aircraft.

Meanwhile, India's defence secretary RK Singh on Monday told CNBC TV18 that it was incorrect to say Rafale jets were shot down by the Pakistani Air Force. "You have used the term Rafales in the plural, I can assure you that is absolutely not correct. Pakistan suffered losses many times over India in both human and material terms, and more than 100 terrorists," he told the news outlet.

Earlier in June, India’s defence attache to Indonesia and Navy Captain Shiv Kumar had said India did lose some fighter jets on the opening day of Operation Sindoor due to initial restrictions imposed by the Centre on striking Pakistani military establishments, adding that orders were only to target terror infrastructure in Islamabad.

“I may not agree with him that India lost so many aircraft. But I do agree that we did lose some aircraft and that happened only because of the constraint given by the political leadership to not attack the military establishments and their air defences,” he had said.

ALSO READ | Did India lose Rafale fighter jet in Operation Sindoor action? Indian military says this

France fighting ‘disinformation campaign’ against Rafale

French intelligence service's findings recently indicated that defence attaches in Chinese foreign embassies led a 'disinformation' campaign against Dassault's Rafale jets, seeking to persuade the countries not to buy more of the French fighter and instead opt for China-made jets.

French officials said that other countries began to question Rafale's performance after Pakistan claimed to have downed five Indian aircraft, including three Rafales, in the military operation that took place in May.

France's defence ministry said that Rafale was being targeted by a "vast campaign of disinformation" that "sought to promote the superiority of alternative equipment, notably of Chinese design."

“The Rafale was also targeted because it represents a strategic French offering. By attacking the aircraft, certain actors sought to undermine the credibility of France and its defense industrial and technological base. The disinformation campaign therefore did not merely target an aircraft, but more broadly a national image of strategic autonomy, industrial reliability, and solid partnerships," it added.

Rafale maker Dassault Aviation has sold 533 jets, including 323 for export to Egypt, India, Qatar, Greece, Croatia, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, and Indonesia.