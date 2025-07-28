‘Never asked how many enemy jets shot down': Rajnath Singh slams Opposition over Operation Sindoor

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday strongly criticised the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for questioning the outcome of Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Rajnath Singh slams Opposition over Operation Sindoor doubts: ‘They asked how many of our aircraft were shot, not how many of theirs fell.’(File Photo/Reuters)

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session, Singh said, “Few members of the Opposition have been asking how many of our aircraft were shot down? I feel their question does not adequately represent our national sentiments. They have not asked us how many enemy aircraft our Armed Forces shot down.”

He said the focus of such discussions should instead be on the achievements of the Indian forces during the operation. "If they must ask a question, it should be whether India destroyed terrorist bases, and the answer to that is, yes," Singh told the House.

Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor: Watch here

Rajnath Singh further hailed the effectiveness and precision of Operation Sindoor, he added, “If you have a question to ask, it should be whether the Operation Sindoor was a success. The answer is yes. Were terror heads destroyed? Yes. If you have a question to ask, ask this: Were any of our brave soldiers harmed in this operation? The answer is, no, none of our soldiers were harmed.”

The defence minister urged the opposition members to show appreciation for the armed forces, he added, "To the Opposition too, atleast now thump your hands to praise the Armed forces."

He said, “I feel proud when I say this, that our defence systems, counter drone systems, and electronic equipment completely foiled Pakistan's attack. Pakistan could not hit any of the targets, and no important asset was damaged… For this, I commend the brave Indian armed forces, who put water on each plan of the enemies.”

Singh highlighted that multiple bases and areas in Pakistan, including Chaklala, Sargodha, Rafiqui, Rahim Yaar Khan, Jacobabad and more were targeted.

Operation Sindoor was carried out in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22, this year. India targeted nine terror hubs across Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan and neutralized over 100 terrorists. After May 7 operations, India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire understanding on May 10.