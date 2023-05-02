'If there were so many ISIS female members...': Shashi Tharoor on 'Kerala Story'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has already expressed his disapproval of Sudipto Sen's Kerala Story -- about women going missing from Kerala and being radicalised. On Twitter, Tharoor was countered by his old post where he claimed that he was approached by three Kerala mothers who feared their daughters were radicalised. As Tharoor faced questions as to why he has objections to the movie based on the same subject, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said he was aware of four cases which are a far cry from 32,000 that the Kerala Story makers claimed. Meanwhile, the makers of the movie updated the description on YouTube and changed '32,000 women' to '3 women'. Earlier, the description said the movie is about the "heartbreaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32,000 females in Kerala'. Now it says: "A spine-chilling, never told before true story - revealing a dangerous conspiracy that has been hatched against India. The Kerala Story is a compilation of the true stories of three young girls from different parts of Kerala'. Read | Shashi Tharoor clarifies stance on ‘The Kerala Story’ film: ‘Not calling for ban, but…’

"If there really were so many ISIS female members from Kerala, that would mean double the number when you count their husbands, whereas even Western intelligence sources say the number of ALL Indians in ISIS does not approach three figures. This gross exaggeration and distortion of the Kerala reality is what I am objecting to.

On the change of the description of th movie, Film's producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah told PTI that the film is about three women, though the mkers stand by the number of 32,000.

The Kerala Story has stirred a controversy after Kerala Congress opposed the claims made in the movie and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the movie is to further Sangh parivar's propaganda.

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the release of the movie in threatres and on OTT platforms. The Supreme Court refused to entertain the plea as it said that the film has got certification and has been cleared by the board. "It's not like a person getting on the podium and starts giving uncontrolled speech. If you want to challenge the release of the movie, you should challenge the certification and through appropriate forum," A bench of Justice KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna said.

