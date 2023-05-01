Home / India News / Shashi Tharoor clarifies stance on ‘The Kerala Story’ film: ‘Not calling for ban, but…’

Shashi Tharoor clarifies stance on ‘The Kerala Story’ film: ‘Not calling for ban, but…’

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2023 02:43 PM IST

The trailer of the film 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the Islamic State.

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday stressed that he was not calling for a ban on the controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.(PTI / File)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.(PTI / File)

“Freedom of expression does not cease to be valuable just because it can be misused. But Keralites have every right to say loud & clear that this is a misrepresentation of our reality,” Tharoor said in a tweet.

Tharoor's clarification came a day after he tweeted, “It may be your Kerala story. It is not our Kerala story,” along with a poster of the film that claims to “uncover the truth that was kept hidden.”

Tharoor's position on the screening of the controversial film seems to be in contrast with that of the Kerala Congress which has urged the state government not to give screening permission for the film which it said was “full of lies and painted the Muslim community in bad light.”

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan said it was clear that the intention of the upcoming movie was to tarnish the image of the state at the international level.

“The film is a bundle of lies. It says 32,000 women were converted and sent to Islamic State-held areas. Its trailer gave enough hints of its content. It is intended to defame the state and community and Sangh Parivar outfits are behind this,” said V D Satheesan.

"Permission should not be given to screen the film which falsely claims that 32,000 women in Kerala have been converted into Islam and became members of ISIS," the Congress leader said.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement that the movie was deliberately made with the aim of communal polarisation and to spread hate propaganda against Kerala.

'The Kerala Story', starring Adah Sharma, is set to be released in cinemas on May 5.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
shashi tharoor congress
shashi tharoor congress
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out