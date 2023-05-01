Shashi Tharoor clarifies stance on ‘The Kerala Story’ film: ‘Not calling for ban, but…’

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday stressed that he was not calling for a ban on the controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.(PTI / File)

“Freedom of expression does not cease to be valuable just because it can be misused. But Keralites have every right to say loud & clear that this is a misrepresentation of our reality,” Tharoor said in a tweet.

Tharoor's clarification came a day after he tweeted, “It may be your Kerala story. It is not our Kerala story,” along with a poster of the film that claims to “uncover the truth that was kept hidden.”

Tharoor's position on the screening of the controversial film seems to be in contrast with that of the Kerala Congress which has urged the state government not to give screening permission for the film which it said was “full of lies and painted the Muslim community in bad light.”

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan said it was clear that the intention of the upcoming movie was to tarnish the image of the state at the international level.

“The film is a bundle of lies. It says 32,000 women were converted and sent to Islamic State-held areas. Its trailer gave enough hints of its content. It is intended to defame the state and community and Sangh Parivar outfits are behind this,” said V D Satheesan.

"Permission should not be given to screen the film which falsely claims that 32,000 women in Kerala have been converted into Islam and became members of ISIS," the Congress leader said.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement that the movie was deliberately made with the aim of communal polarisation and to spread hate propaganda against Kerala.

'The Kerala Story', starring Adah Sharma, is set to be released in cinemas on May 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON