The Supreme Court of India on Friday has declined to list an urgent hearing for a plea challenging the screening of the movie - Ramayana: Rise of a Legend - starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and more. The court stated the matter will be listed in due course of time, and if anyone has major objections to the epic, they can make a film of their own.

Along with Ranbir Kapoor, the cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi. (File ) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The movie, also referred to as Ramayana: Part 1, is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. The movie was released in theatres on November 5.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Along with Ranbir Kapoor, the cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi.

Also Read | Ramayana worldwide box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film scripts history, is highest-grossing Indian film in 27 countries

SC denies urgent hearing

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, comprising of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. During the hearing, the court observed that the film was already running in theatres and that those who wanted to watch it have already done so.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "The movie has already been released. Those who wanted to watch it have already seen it," the CJI said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The movie has already been released. Those who wanted to watch it have already seen it," the CJI said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The petition states that many facts in the movie based on the epic "have been distorted."

"They made a movie as they understand; you make a movie as you understand. Don't waste the time of the court. If you have a counter view about the epic, make a movie based on that," responded Justice Bagchi.

When pressed for an urgent hearing, the Bar and Bench reported that the SC further questioned it, with CJI Surya Kant saying, "We are only concerned with the urgency because you are mentioning the matter. Urgency is not there in the matter because the movie is already released. It is there in theatres. People are watching. People can have their own view. There's no doubt about it. There may be somebody who will praise, somebody will say something critical. This is perfectly respectable. You make any movie, any documentary."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(With inputs from PTI)