'If you have nothing to do with BJP then…': Prashant Kishor dares Nitish Kumar

After Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar rubbished Prashant Kishor's claim that he was still in touch with the BJP, the poll strategist on Saturday dared the JD(U) to ask his party MP Harivansh to quit the post of deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha. The two former party colleagues have been targeting each other over their previous link with the BJP following the latest political realignment in Bihar.

On Wednesday, Prashant Kishor claimed that the Bihar chief minister, who is now with the Mahagathbandhan, has kept a line of communication open with the saffron party through his party MP Harivansh.

"After having snapped ties with the BJP, Nitish Kumar should have asked Harivansh to step down. If he insisted on occupying the post, he could have been expelled from the JD(U). But Nitish is having this arrangement to keep options open for the future," Kishor had alleged at a public meeting in West Champaran district, as quoted by PTI.

When asked to respond to Kishor's comment, Kumar rubbished the claim saying he makes such statements “just for his publicity.”

“What should I say on this….he (Prashant) keeps talking rubbish. He makes such statements just for his publicity. Everybody knows that he is working for which party”, Kumar remarked.

To this, Kishor tweeted, “Nitish Kumar ji if you have nothing to do with BJP / NDA then ask your MP to quit the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. You can’t have both ways all the time.”

