IIM-A, B, C in top 100 of global B-school rankings

IIM-A, B, C in top 100 of global B-school rankings

india Updated: Sep 24, 2020 00:04 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
         

New Delhi Placed at the 50th position, IIM Ahmedabad was the top-ranked Indian B-School followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta in the latest QS Global MBA rankings released on Wednesday.

IIM Bangalore was placed at the 54th position while IIM Calcutta was in the 79th position. Indian School of Business, which has campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali (Punjab), secured the 93rd position.

No other Indian institute made it to the top 100. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow and the SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai, were the other Indian institutions in the top 200.

IIM Ahmedabad actually dropped ten places from its ranking last year. IIM Bangalore slipped by 10 positions. IIM C?

The list WAS dominated by American business schools. Stanford Graduate School of Business, Penn (Wharton) and MIT (Sloan) were the top three institutions, according to the QS Global MBA rankings for 2021.

Harvard Business School came fourth while HEC Paris was at the fifth place. INSEAD, a multi-campus institution based in Paris and Singapore, secured the sixth position.

IIM Bangalore Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan said the reasons for the drop in ranking would be discussed.

“The main concern would be that Indian schools as a collective have slipped. Would plan to discuss this with my fellow directors,” he said.

.

