IISER professor Rajesh Gokhale is new DBT secretary
IISER professor Rajesh Gokhale is new DBT secretary

  • Dr Renu Swarup, who was originally secretary, department of biotechnology, has also been holding the additional charge of secretary, department of science and technology, since September.
Dr Rajesh S Gokhale is the new department of biotechnology secretary of government.
Dr Rajesh S Gokhale is the new department of biotechnology secretary of government.(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 03:33 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

Dr Rajesh S Gokhale, biology professor from Pune’s Indian Institute of Science Education and Research is the new department of biotechnology secretary of government.

“The appointments committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr Rajesh S Gokhale, professor, department of biology, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, to the post of secretary, department of biotechnology, for a period of two years or till attaining the age of 60 years...,” read the order. Dr Renu Swarup, who was originally secretary, department of biotechnology, has also been holding the additional charge of secretary, department of science and technology, since September.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
