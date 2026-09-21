IIT Bombay denies director Shireesh Kedare's resignation amid uproar over student suicide

Amid uproar over the death of a second-year BTech student, IIT Bombay has denied reports regarding the registration of its director, Shireesh Kedare. In a statement on Monday, the Indian Institute of Technology stated that reports regarding Kedare's resignation were “false.”

IIT Bombay main gate (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO) (HT_PRINT)

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IIT Bombay also issued an apology on Monday regarding its statement over the death of the student.

“We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil. The details and circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities. In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process,” the institute wrote on X.

Also Read | Suryanarayana Doolla, IIT Bombay Dean of Administrative Affairs, suspended amid student suicide probe

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Deep Dive What were the 18 demands presented by students at IIT Bombay? The 18 demands included the resignation of director Kedare, an independent inquiry into the deaths of four students, improved mental health support, and better student representation in academic committees. Why did IIT Bombay students protest following the recent suicide incident? Students protested due to the suicide of a second-year student who allegedly faced caste discrimination and institutional harassment, particularly after being caught cheating during an exam. How is IIT Bombay responding to the ongoing investigation into the student's death? IIT Bombay has issued an apology regarding its earlier statements and convened a Board of Governors meeting to discuss student demands while rejecting claims of the director's resignation as false.

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | 171 IIT students died unnatural deaths in 20 years, 82% suicides on campus: IIT alumnus' report Students present demands to the admin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | 171 IIT students died unnatural deaths in 20 years, 82% suicides on campus: IIT alumnus' report Students present demands to the admin {{/usCountry}}

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Three days after protesting students at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay refused to back down following Friday’s suicide on campus, the institute convened a special meeting of its Board of Governors on Monday to discuss the issues raised by students and their demands.

During this, students presented a list of 18 demands, including the resignation of Kedare.

While the list was accepted, it remains unclear if the director will be stepping down from his post.

For the past three days, students at IIT Bombay's Powai campus have been protesting against the administration following the suicide of a second-year BTech student, who was caught allegedly cheating in an exam on Friday.

Parents of the deceased, a scheduled caste student, have named Suryanarayan Doolla, a former dean of student affairs and their son’s professor, in an FIR filed with the police, alleging abetment to suicide on grounds of caste discrimination.

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