IIT Delhi scholar dies at AIIMS 46 days after he was found unconscious at rented house; abetment of suicide case registered

A PhD scholar of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi died on Saturday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he was undergoing treatment since August 18 after he was found unconscious and injured at his rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Munirka Village, police said on Sunday.

The PhD scholar was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Center on August 18 after he was found unconscious and injured at his rented accommodation in Munirka area of south Delhi. (Photo for representation) (ANI Video Grab)

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A case of abetment of suicide has been registered under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Kishangarh police station, the police said in a statement. However, they did not clarify whether the case was registered against any individual or individuals.

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While the exact cause of the research scholar’s death is not known yet, the abetment of suicide case indicates that he allegedly attempted suicide at his rented accommodation and succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

Door was locked from inside, says police

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the student was found unconscious and in injured condition at his rented house in Munirka Village on August 18. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the student was found unconscious and in injured condition at his rented house in Munirka Village on August 18. {{/usCountry}}

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“The door of the house was also locked from inside and the same was broken open by neighbours. The victim was immediately shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment by police. He remained under treatment for more than 45 days and expired at AIIMS (Trauma Centre) on October 3. The FIR has been registered pursuant to the directions of the Supreme Court and on the basis of a complaint received from the Security Officer, IIT Delhi," Southwest district police said in its statement.

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Police clarified that “the incident did not occur inside the IIT Delhi campus.”

“During the proceedings, no suspicion or allegation was raised against any person by the family or witnesses as the injured was alone in the house, which is also evident from the CCTV footage of the camera installed outside the house,” the statement said.

Third student suicide this year involving IIT Delhi

This is the third alleged student suicide involving IIT Delhi reported this year. The two previous alleged suicides happened at the campus.

On August 22, a 31-year-old, pursuing an MSc in Physics, died, after he allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex (LHC) at the IIT Delhi campus.

In March 2026, a 19-year-old first-year B.Tech student died allegedly by suicide in his room inside the campus.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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