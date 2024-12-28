IIT Kanpur cancels police officer's PhD admission over rape accusation

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, has cancelled the PhD programme of former assistant commissioner of police, Mohd Mohsin Khan, for allegedly raping a 26-year-old IIT-K research scholar. The action against the 2013 PPS officer came on the basis of a recommendation from DGP headquarters. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. (HT file)

Director of IIT Kanpur Manindra Agarwal told PTI that the institution received a letter from the police department stating that the NOC (No Objection Certificate) issued for Khan to pursue the PhD programme had been cancelled.

"Soon after getting the letter, the institute also terminated the PhD programme of Mohd Mohsin Khan, the then ACP Kanpur. The written communication has been made regarding termination," Agarwal said.

What were the allegations against Mohsin Khan?

Mohsin Khan was pursuing his PhD in cybercrime and criminology from IIT-K. On December 24, the student lodged an FIR against Khan on charges of criminal intimidation and defaming her.

IIT-Kanpur's PhD student had stated in her FIR that Khan threatened her with serious consequences and made objectionable posts with the intent to defame her by levelling fake charges.

The student told the police that Khan befriended her by falsely claiming to be unmarried and established a relationship with her. He later pressured her for physical intimacy under the pretext of marriage.

She said Khan would harass her whenever she raised the topic of their marriage. She approached IIT Kanpur's administration for support.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional DCP (Traffic) Archana Singh has been constituted to probe the matter.

"The SIT has been directed to conduct a detailed investigation and ensure the case is disposed of based on facts and evidence," deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankita Sharma had earlier said.

Meanwhile, the SIT has given 48 hours to Mohsin Khan to record his statements in the case.

With inputs from PTI