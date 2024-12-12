ACP accused of sexual abuse by IIT Kanpur student

A PhD scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Thursday accused an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), also pursuing a PhD in criminology at the institute, of sexually exploiting her under false pretence of marrying her. The victim, whose research focuses on cybercrime—a subject also studied by the accused—claimed their relationship began during their academic pursuits. ACP Khan was removed from his post in Kanpur (Sourced)

The accused officer, Mohsin Khan, posted at the Collectorgunj police circle, allegedly promised to marry the victim, only for her to later discover that he was already married with a child. Khan, who enrolled at IIT Kanpur in July for a PhD in cybercrime and criminology, had been in a relationship with the fourth-year PhD student, which began under false pretences. Khan concealed his marital status and falsely promised marriage, according to the victim’s claims.

It was only after the victim discovered Khan’s marital status and that he had recently become a father that she confronted him. Khan allegedly promised to divorce his wife and marry her but later reneged on the promise. In response, the victim filed a complaint.

Following the allegations, ACP Khan was removed from his post in Kanpur and attached to the police headquarters in Lucknow to prevent potential interference in the investigation, confirmed deputy commissioner of police (DCP) South Ankita Sharma.

A special investigation team (SIT), headed by Archana Singh, the additional DCP (Traffic), has been formed to investigate the case. A first information report (FIR) was filed on Thursday under section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to sexual exploitation. Khan, a deputy SP rank officer, is currently under investigation, added police.

Sources revealed that Khan, a key figure in Kanpur’s cybercrime investigations, had been conducting his PhD research while continuing his duties as a police officer.