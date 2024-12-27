Girl child raped in UP's Basti; 3 boys aged 6-7 booked

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday booked eight people, including three boys aged between 6-7 years, for raping a three-year-girl in Basti district. The FIR was lodged by the survivor's mother. Harraiya Police Circle Officer Sanjay Singh said eight people were booked on Friday.

Harraiya Police Circle Officer Sanjay Singh said eight people were booked on Friday under sections 70 (2) (gang rape of a minor), 191 (2)(forcible violence), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 152 (intentionally endangering unity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act, reported PTI. He said the accused include three boys, three women and two men.

The survivor has been sent for medical examination. The police said the family has accused the boys of molesting her when she was alone at an anganwadi on Thursday evening.

When her cries drew some other children to the spot, the boys ran away, police said.

According to the FIR, when the girl's mother went to the boys' parents to complain about the incident, she was beaten up. The victim's mother called up 112, prompting a police action.

In a similar incident, the police in Maharashtra’s Pune district arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting and killing two minor sisters, aged 8 and 9.

Accused Ajay Das, who hails from West Bengal and worked as a cook in a small eatery, allegedly committed the crime on Wednesday.

“Das was the neighbour of the victims’ family. On Wednesday, we received a complaint about two missing minor sisters. Later, their bodies were found inside a drum used for storing water near their house,” a senior official said.

Police said Das allegedly sexually assaulted the younger child first. When the elder sister went looking for her, he targeted her as well. Das also killed both sisters, the official said.

“We received information that Das was planning to flee via train on Thursday. Our team nabbed him from a hotel near Pune city. He has been booked for rape and murder of the two minor girls,” the official added.

With inputs from PTI