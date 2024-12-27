Menu Explore
Tamil Nadu BJP's Annamalai whips himself seeking justice in Anna University sexual assault case | Video

ByHT News Desk
Dec 27, 2024 01:12 PM IST

BJP leader Annamalai also announced that he would fast for 48 days and wouldn't wear footwear until the DMK was removed from power in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai whipped himself in Coimbatore as a sign of protest to demand justice for a 19-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted in Anna University.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Annamalai whipped himself in protest(ANI)
On Thursday, the BJP leader had said he would fast for 48 days and wouldn't wear footwear until the DMK was removed from power in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: ‘Will not wear sandals until…’: BJP's Annamalai on Anna University sexual assault case

During a press conference on Thursday he said, “Tomorrow, I will hold a protest in front of my house, where I will whip myself six times. I will fast for 48 days and appeal to the six-armed Murugan. A protest will be held in front of the house of every BJP member."

Also Read: BJP posts Anna University sex assault accused's photo with Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK responds

BJP and AIADMK leaders also led a protest on December 26, after which they were detained by the police.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan accused the DMK-led state government of attempting to silence dissent. He told news agency ANI, "This is atrocious. They want to crush our voice."

Also Read: Chennai air show deaths: BJP slams MK Stalin, says ‘rules only for family’

The leaders were protesting an incident where a second-year student of Anna University who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man on the university campus on Monday night.

Police have arrested one person connected to the case, reported ANI.

Annamalai has alleged that the girl and a boy were on university campus when two unidentified individuals allegedly snuck onto campus, beat up the boy and sexually assaulted the girl.

He also accused the DMK government of letting crimes against women rise in the state, and asked them to swiftly ensure appropriate action by the police in this case.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party chief Vijay has also asked for the police to take action against the perpetrator of the “deeply shocking and painful” crime.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
