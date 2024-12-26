BJP posts Anna University sex assault accused's photo with Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK responds

The Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the accused arrested for the sexual assault of a 19-year-old Anna University student in Chennai is a “repeat offender and a DMK functionary”, an accusation which DMK leaders have denied. Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin (L) with the Anna university sexual assault accused (R). (X/@annamalai_k)

Gnanasekaran, 37, of Kottur, who ran a biryani stall near the Anna University campus, was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police.

The accused reportedly entered the university campus, thrashed the second-year engineering student's male friend, and then dragged her into a bush before sexually assaulting her.

Such an incident taking place inside the campus of a renowned university has sparked a debate, protest, and a political tussle over the safety of women in the state.

ALSO READ | Sexual assault inside Chennai's Anna University campus sparks outrage

In a post on X, BJP state president K Annamalai shared a picture of deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other DMK leaders with the alleged accused.

"A clear pattern emerges from the number of such cases in the past," he said, noting that a criminal gets closely linked to local DMK functionaries and then becomes a member of the party.

He also said, "All the cases registered against him get suppressed, and he gets leeway by not being categorised as a history-sheeter or kept on the watchlist of the local police station."

Annamalai also alleged that police do not investigate the existing cases against him due to the “pressure” from the local DMK leaders and ministers, which allows him to "commit further crimes".

"How long should the people of TN put up with this? Will Thiru @mkstalin ever take any responsibility?" the BJP state chief asked.

Protest over student's assault

Students, including members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) staged demonstrations in front of the university, demanding that justice be given for the survivor and efficient steps taken to ensure students' safety on campus.

Meanwhile, police on Tuesday detained AIADMK workers along with former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP state vice president Karu Nagarajan and other saffron party leaders, for protesting against the sexual assault of the teen Anna University student by a "DMK executive", Annamalai said.

While being detained, BJP's Tamilisai told reporters that this move from the police was "atrocious", adding that they wanted to "crush the voice" of the protesters.

Annamalai alleged that officials leaked the First Information Report (FIR), which had details of the survivor because the culprit was from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

"DMK has failed in its basic duty to protect the details of the victims. This is not only against individual rights but also an illegal act. The Chief Minister @mkstalin is fully responsible for this," he added.

The BJP state president slammed the DMK government and chief minister Stalin for "engaging in such despicable and unscrupulous activities to protect a DMK sex offender".

"Stalin, be ashamed of yourself for making Tamil Nadu an unsafe state for women," he added.

DMK denies allegation

DMK spokesperson A Saravanan told NDTV that a picture with the party leader does not imply culpability of the party.

"The accused has been arrested, and he cannot escape justice from the DMK government," he added.

Later, in a post on X, Saravanan said, "No matter who did the wrong, the Tamil Nadu police will take action!"

"Those who cannot shake the DMK politically continue to spread false allegations that law and order have deteriorated," he added.