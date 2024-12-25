Engineering student sexually assaulted by 2 men on Chennai's Anna University campus

A second-year engineering student was sexually assaulted inside the campus of the prestigious Anna University in Chennai on Wednesday morning. Two men thrashed her male friend on the sprawling campus before sexually assaulting her. The woman was sitting on the campus with her friend in an open area. (Representational)

The incident took place during the early hours of Wednesday. The woman was sitting on the campus with her friend in an open area. The duo attacked the male friend of the survivor. They then dragged her into the bushes and sexually assaulted her, reported Deccan Herald.

The survivor's male friend is also a student in the university. The police are examining the CCTV footage of the campus to find out if the attackers were outsiders or students.

The survivor is a second-year engineering student who lives in a hostel on the campus. She had gone walking with a friend, a fourth-year student, reported The Hindu.

The Chennai police have registered a case.

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami called the incident“shameful”. He also slammed chief minister MK Stalin saying the latter wasn't able to ensure law and order in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said women don't feel safe in the state because the police were being used to silence the opposition.

"BJP Tamil Nadu has to call for a protest for the police to act if the criminal is a functionary of DMK," he was quoted as saying by DH.

The incident came months after a trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside a government-run hospital in Kolkata. The police have arrested a civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy for the grisly crime.

In November last year, a woman was gang-raped inside the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) campus. The FIR said the 22-year-old woman was allegedly waylaid, stripped and sexually assaulted by three men when she stepped out of her hostel to meet a friend.