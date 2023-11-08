IIT-Madras appoints former DGP as student ombuds

Chennai

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras said the ‘Student Ombuds’ appointment marks the institute’s commitment to maintaining a safe campus environment while ensuring that the well-being of students is protected. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IIT- Madras on Tuesday appointed former director general of police of Tamil Nadu and retired IPS officer G Thilakavathi as “Student Ombuds” to oversee and address concerns related to students’ grievances, safety, and disciplinary matters.

Thilakavathi will play a crucial role in fostering and nurturing an inclusive atmosphere on the campus, ensuring that students have a supportive environment for their academic and personal growth, the institute said in a statement. “The ‘Student Ombuds’ appointment marks the institute’s commitment in maintaining a safe campus environment while ensuring that the well-being of students are protected,” IIT-M added.

The appointment comes amidst several student suicides. Five students have died by suicide from February this year in IIT-M. In February, students had gone on an overnight protest against the management. They placed a list of demands and actions with IIT-M director V Kamokoti including an external expert committee to study the mental health of IIT-M students, addressing the professor- student relationship for research scholars, increasing facilities at the institute’s medical centre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is decision of the Board of Governors is based on a proposal by the director,” the institute said in response to HT.

Recognising that the emotional well-being of students is a concern, the institute launched a “happiness” website during IIT-M’s 64th institute day on April 20.

“IIT Madras has always prioritized the welfare and safety of our students, and Ms. Thilakavathi’s appointment as Student Ombuds underscores our commitment to enhancing the overall experience of our students while providing them with a trusted authority to turn to in times of need,” Kamakoti said in a statement on Tuesday. “She will work closely with the institute to ensure students’ concerns are heard and addressed promptly and fairly. We are committed to continue to create a safe and nurturing campus environment that empowers students to excel in both their academic and personal pursuits.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Student Ombuds will work closely with the students and extend support to them. The institute administration will also liaise close with the Student Ombuds and ensure that grievances are resolved in a time-bound manner, the institute added.

Her appointment has come into effect starting Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Divya Chandrababu Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs....view detail