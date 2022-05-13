IMD alert: Rainfall in over 15 states till May 18; heatwave warning for Delhi

A day after cyclone Asani turned into a depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest bulletin on Friday issued an alert for rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning along with gusty winds in most parts of northeast and southern states and Union territories (UTs).

Meanwhile, the central, north and northwest regions of the country will continue to witness heatwave conditions for the next two days, the Met department said.

Also Read | 2 killed in Meghalaya as torrential rain lashes parts of Northeast

According to the IMD bulletin, strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast and east India will bring rain to the states in this part. Strong cross equatorial flow from the Bay of Bengal to the Andaman Sea will cause heavy rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Fresh western disturbance will bring downpour in Himachal Pradesh, west Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on May 16 and 17.

Here are the latest IMD alerts for rainfall in more than 15 states and UTs till May 18:

1. Andaman and Nicobar Island will witness widespread rainfall over the next five days, with isolated heavy downpours between May 14 and 17.

2. Heavy to very heavy rainfall have been predicted over Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim between May 14 and 17. Extremely heavy falls are likely in isolated regions of Meghalaya on May 14.

3. Arunachal Pradesh will also witness isolated heavy rain on May 17, and isolated heavy to very heavy downpours on May 14 to 16.

4. In Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, isolated heavy rainfall has been forecast between May 14 and 17.

5. Isolated to scattered rainfall are very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during the next five days till May 18.

6. In Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Mahe (also in Puducherry), south interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep, heavy rainfall alert has been issued over the next five days.

7. The IMD also issued an isolated to scattered rainfall alert along with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and north interior Karnataka during the next five days.

8. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, and UT Jammu and Kashmir will get rainfall along with thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm on May 16 and 17.

9. Punjab was also predicted to receive isolated rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning on May 16 and 17, while the same weather alert has been issued over north Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh on May 17.

Here are the latest IMD heatwave alerts for eight states and UTs till May 15:

1. Heatwave conditions have been forecast in most parts of west Rajasthan with a severe heatwave in isolated pockets on May 14 and 15.

2. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are also very likely over east Rajasthan on May 14 and 15.

3. Similar weather alert has been issued over west Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on May 14, south Haryana, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab on May 14 and 15, and over Vidarbha (Maharashtra) on May 14 and 15.