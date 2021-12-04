It's December and yet rain continues to wreak havoc as India braces up for yet another cyclone in 2021. Cyclone Jawad, named by Saudi Arabia, is expected to make landfall in Odisha's Puri district around Sunday noon. Owing to this, a total of 12 states, including Assam and Delhi, among others are likely to receive rainfall.

According to the latest bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone has weakened into a deep depression and is currently maintaining a north-northwestwards move towards Puri. The storm will gradually weaken into a depression by Sunday morning, and reach Puri by noon. Thereafter, it will move further north-northwestwards towards West Bengal coast and turn into a low-pressure area in the subsequent 24 hours.

Not just Bengal and Odisha, cyclone Jawad to cause rainfall in 10 more states and UTs

This has come as quite a relief for Odisha, which was preparing to experience a cyclone in December after more than 100 years. The state government announced a closure of schools in 19 vulnerable districts for Saturday, and also evacuated thousands of people from the low-lying regions to safety zones.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal governments also evacuated people, with the former moving more than 54 thousand people.

However, the aforementioned states are not the only ones to get affected by cyclone Jawad and the deep depression it has now weakened into. As many as 10 more states and Union territories (UTs) will receive rainfall over the next two days.

Here are the key IMD alerts for all the 10 states till December 6:

1. According to the latest IMD bulletin, light to moderate rainfall at many places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places are likely over Gangetic West Bengal on December 5. The same weather alert has also been issued for north Odisha.

2. Heavy rainfall has been forecasted over south Assam and Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram on December 5.

3. The IMD bulletin stated that light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places are likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura on December 6.

4. Isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall warning has been issued in Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh on December 5.

5. According to the latest IMD bulletin, isolated light rainfall is very likely over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab on December 5.