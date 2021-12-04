Pronouncing approaching cyclone ‘Jawad’? You’re doing it wrong

As states, including Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, brace for the landfall of cyclone Jawad, one may wonder how the storm got its name. Pronounced as ‘Jowad’ in Arabic, the storm was christened by Saudi Arabia.

Cyclone Jawad is the fifth storm to hit the Indian coasts this year. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm has, however, weakened into a deep depression and currently lies closer to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast.

This weakening followed a forecast by the weather department earlier in the day. The storm is now likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Odisha’s Puri district on Sunday (December 5) noon.

Governments of West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have evacuated several thousand people from low-lying areas to safety zones in order to minimise chances of casualties. The Odisha government has established shelter homes in Puri, and vacated people from the district’s beach – which is also a popular tourist destination in the eastern side of India. Both the Odisha and Bengal governments have urged tourists to stay away from the coast ahead of cyclone Jawad’s landfall.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said that cyclone Jawad is expected to turn into a depression by Sunday morning before reaching Puri around noon on the same day. It will then move towards the West Bengal coast and weaken further into a low-pressure area in the subsequent 24 hours.

Owing to this, the weather department has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall alert in Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on December 5.

What exactly does Jawad mean?

Jawad pronounced as ‘Jowad’ means generous and merciful. It is an Arabic name that was given by Saudi Arabia.

How are cyclones named?

The responsibility of naming cyclones is handled by the World Meteorological Organisation and UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific (UN ESCAP) led panel on tropical cyclones. This panel is a global body that constitutes regional specialised meteorological centres (RSMC) and tropical cyclone warning centres. The IMD is among the six RMCs across the globe, which needs to mandatorily issue advisories and name tropical cyclones over the north Indian Ocean area.

Which countries can name the cyclones?

The panel on tropical cyclones consists of as many as 13 countries such as Bangladesh, Myanmar, the Maldives, Thailand, Iran, Qatar, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Yemen, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, and India. In 2020, the countries released a new list of names, containing a total of 169 names of cyclones. A total of 13 lists were released with each list having names of cyclones as suggested by all the 13 nations. At the moment, the first list is being followed by the panel.

What will the next cyclone over the north Indian Ocean regions be called?

The next name of the cyclone will be ‘Asani’ given by Sri Lanka, while the one following that will be called ‘Sitrang’, a name suggested by Thailand.

