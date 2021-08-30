Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in 5 states till September 2, warns of landslides
india news

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in 5 states till September 2, warns of landslides

The IMD on Sunday issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand. There have been intermittent rains in the state since Saturday night, which triggered landslides and waterlogging in various places.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 03:25 PM IST
The IMD has said that during heavy rainfall could lead to localised flooding.(Representative Photo/HT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Bihar, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall activity till September 2. In its weather forecast for the week, the IMD said that Konkan region and Goa may get very heavy falls on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The southern part of the country will see widespread rainfall activity in the next 24 hours, with Telangana expected to received isolated very heavy falls today, the weather department said.

The rainfall activity is expected to increase in the Northeast region from Wednesday, the IMD forecast added. "Scattered rainfall activity very likely over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of Northwest India during next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy falls also very likely over Uttarakhand on 30th August, 2021," it said.

The IMD has said that during heavy rainfall could lead to localised flooding, inundation and water logging in low-lying areas in Madhya Pradesh and other states. There is a possibility of landslides, reduction in visibility, damage to vulnerable structure and standing crops in these states, the weather department said.

RELATED STORIES

It also suggested action for the common people to avoid any loss of life of injury:

  • Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.
  • Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.
  • Avoid going to areas that face the water logging problems often.
  • Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.

The IMD on Sunday issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand. There have been intermittent rains in the state since Saturday night, which triggered landslides and waterlogging in various places.

According to the information received from the Disaster Management Department (DMD), more than 200 roads including five National Highways, 15 state highways are blocked in Uttarakhand due to incessant rains and efforts are being made to open them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india meteorological department imd forecast imd weather alert
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Farmers broaden agenda, it’s no longer just about farm laws

Demand for caste-based census grows ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly election

Militant killed along LoC in Poonch as army foils infiltration bid

Ahead of polls, Congress retains Girish Chodankar as Goa unit chief
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP