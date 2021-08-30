IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in 5 states till September 2, warns of landslides

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Bihar, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall activity till September 2. In its weather forecast for the week, the IMD said that Konkan region and Goa may get very heavy falls on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The southern part of the country will see widespread rainfall activity in the next 24 hours, with Telangana expected to received isolated very heavy falls today, the weather department said.

The rainfall activity is expected to increase in the Northeast region from Wednesday, the IMD forecast added. "Scattered rainfall activity very likely over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of Northwest India during next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy falls also very likely over Uttarakhand on 30th August, 2021," it said.

The IMD has said that during heavy rainfall could lead to localised flooding, inundation and water logging in low-lying areas in Madhya Pradesh and other states. There is a possibility of landslides, reduction in visibility, damage to vulnerable structure and standing crops in these states, the weather department said.

It also suggested action for the common people to avoid any loss of life of injury:

Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.

Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.

Avoid going to areas that face the water logging problems often.

Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.

The IMD on Sunday issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand. There have been intermittent rains in the state since Saturday night, which triggered landslides and waterlogging in various places.

According to the information received from the Disaster Management Department (DMD), more than 200 roads including five National Highways, 15 state highways are blocked in Uttarakhand due to incessant rains and efforts are being made to open them.