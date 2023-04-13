IMD issues heatwave warning for these four states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a heatwave warning for four states - West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar - over the next three to four days. According to the weather agency, heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal until April 17, north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha until April 15, and in Bihar from April 15 to 17.

Last week, the weather department had predicted heatwave conditions over parts of northwest and east India on some days between April 13 and 19. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Odisha orders closure of all schools for next 5 days due to intense heatwave

The IMD said that the maximum temperatures in several parts of the western Himalayan region and northeast India, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala are three to five notches above normal, reported PTI.

Notably, a heat wave is issued if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees in coastal areas, and at least 30 degrees in hilly regions.

Last week, the weather department had predicted heatwave conditions over parts of northwest and east India on some days between April 13 and 19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Now, temperatures are near normal but since dry conditions are expected to continue, heat will rise and a heatwave may set in over isolated parts of northwest and east India after a week,” IMD scientist Naresh Kumar had said.

(With inputs from PTI)