Odisha orders closure of all schools for next 5 days due to intense heatwave

The Odisha government on Tuesday announced the closure of all schools and anganwadis for five days starting today as heatwave conditions prevailed across the state.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who recently returned from Japan after a 9-day tour, held a review meeting with senior officials yesterday, following which he announced that all schools and anganwadi centres will remain closed till Sunday.

On Tuesday, at least four places in the state including Bhubaneswar recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. While Baripada recorded 41.6 degrees Celsius, Jharsuguda sizzled at 41.2 degree Celsius. Bhubaneswar recorded 40.7 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature of this year.

With the mercury soaring across Odisha in the last two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heatwave in the state during the upcoming Pana Sankranti festival.

According to IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually by 2-4 degrees Celsius over many parts of Odisha during the next five days. The weather department predicted a heatwave also in isolated pockets over coastal Odisha districts from April 13-15.